June 1st is Statehood Day in Tennessee.
On June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state to be admitted to the union.
Tennessee is an exceptional state, and Tennesseans are remarkable people. Today, we’re proud to commemorate 227 years of Tennessee statehood and celebrate the many people, places and traditions that have shaped our state. pic.twitter.com/8rWtFIQOPo— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 1, 2023
Governor Bill Lee shared a proclamation he issued that recognizes the Volunteer State's 227th birthday.
Governor Lee said it's a day to "celebrate the many people, places and traditions that have shaped our state".