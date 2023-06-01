Tennessee Statehood Day proclamation
TN.gov

June 1st is Statehood Day in Tennessee.

On June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state to be admitted to the union.

Governor Bill Lee shared a proclamation he issued that recognizes the Volunteer State's 227th birthday.

Download PDF Statehood Day proclamation

Governor Lee said it's a day to "celebrate the many people, places and traditions that have shaped our state".

Tags

Recommended for you