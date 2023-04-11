Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order on Tuesday that enhances protective measures used during the purchase of firearms in Tennessee.
Executive Order 100 implements the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS), which is used for running background checks on people looking to buy a firearm.
The TICS will also supply the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) with local records and information that is deemed necessary by the state for identifying people who are prohibited from buying a firearm.
The TBI will oversee the TICS and will submit a report within 60 days of any issues that hinders the reporting of information that is accessible in TICS.
The following is the full executive order:
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly issued the following response to the governor's executive order on Twitter:
"I commend Gov. Lee for his leadership and fully support these measures. It's just common sense that people who are a danger to themselves or others shouldn't have access to a firearm—these steps will keep families safe without infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners."
