Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Apison Tuesday to talk about the state's investment in infrastructure as part of his Build with Us Tour.
He was promoting the Transportation Modernization Act and the construction of choice lanes, which he says will help the state catch up on road construction without raising taxes.
"It's also designed to alleviate congestion and traffic in the urban centers and the big cities through the use of choice lanes and that funding stream, but that will facilitate funding for rural communities interstates and highways as well," Gov. Lee said.
Three billion dollars was allocated to roads in this year's state budget.