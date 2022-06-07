It’s been two weeks since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooting has restored an ongoing debate about gun laws and school security. Politicians are split on how to fix an ongoing problem in the United States.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants the state to evaluate school security and training for law enforcement. It’s part of a new executive order, which Lee signed on Monday.
Jeanette Omarkhil, president of the Hamilton County Education Association, said it’s time to take action.
“I think that it’s time for our community, our legislators to unite to look at some common sense, some real responses to this, not reactions,” Omarkhil said. “We truly need to look at a response of how to protect our children.”
She said this executive order is a step in the right direction.
It requires several new safety measures including frequent and unannounced security checks. Safety resource guides will be issued for parents. There will be new active shooter training standards for law enforcement and state troopers will familiarize themselves with their school districts to create a sense of community.
“We’ve got to really look at our gun issues and not to take guns away but to truly look at how do we keep people safe,” Omarkhil said. “We have to work together. We have to find common ground and it’s not about rights, it needs to be about life.”
While Democratic state lawmakers are pushing for changes in gun legislation, Lee said there will be no discussion on changing gun laws in Tennessee.