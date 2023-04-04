On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for the ten counties impacted by this past weekend's storms.
The severe weather on March 21 and April 1 resulted in 15 fatalities and caused significant damage throughout the state.
“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”
The emergency declaration is aimed to make federal assistance available to Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne, and to provide direct aid to eligible residents in the requested counties for disaster-related expenses.
“The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee.”
Resources from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency can be found here.