Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be visiting the State Operations Center (SOC) at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) headquarters this Wednesday.
The Governor and First Lady will be visiting the SOC to thank all the emergency management staff and personnel from several different response agencies for their efforts in handling Hurricane Idalia as it moves through Georgia.
Gov. Kemp is urging all Georgians in the path of the storm to take action and prepare by reviewing family emergency plans, and packing Ready Kits. Visit the GEMA/HS website for more information at https://gema.georgia.gov.