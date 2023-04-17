On Monday, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee signed the Transportation Modernization Act, a piece of legislation addressing traffic congestion and accommodating the state's record growth in rural and urban communities.
The act will invest $3.3 billion into creating a new transportation strategy, and it received bipartisan support in the legislature and backing from numerous organizations across the state.
According to Governor Lee, the transportation plan will fulfill the state's needs without requiring new taxes or debt.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will receive the necessary resources to tackle current and future mobility challenges, such as using public-private partnerships to fund rural infrastructure projects and exploring Choice Lanes to reduce congestion and boost economic impact statewide.
TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley stated that Tennessee is at a crucial point regarding mobility. The new transportation strategy will enable TDOT to construct and maintain roads throughout rural and urban communities.
The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R - Franklin), Senate Transportation & Safety Chair Becky Massey (R - Knoxville), House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R - Portland), and House Transportation Chair Dan Howell (R - Cleveland).