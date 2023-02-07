Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) has unveiled his $55 billion budget proposal at Monday night's State of the State Address, included in it is $470 million directed toward schools in the state.
Lee laid out his priorities during his speech, which included investments in school safety and summer learning programs.
"I've always believed that we should strive to have the best public school system in the country and provide choices for parents," he said during the speech, which lasted about an hour.
Lee's education proposal includes:
$350 million in additional funding to local education agencies through Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), including $125 million for teacher pay raises
$60.8 million to extend summer learning camps and expand eligibility age from 4th grade to Kindergarten through 9th grade
$10 million for Summer Bus Transportation
$20 million in School Safety Grants to enhance school security
$29.7 million for the TN School Safety Initiative, expanding staffing to place at least one Homeland Security Special Agent in each of the state’s 95 counties to provide threat assessments and collaborate with local law enforcement
Expanding the Grow Your Own apprenticeship program to help solve teacher shortages, serving 600 new apprenticeship candidates per year
Five percent salary pool increase for higher education employees to ensure they attract and retain the best employee base possible
Lee said the investments in security are among the top priorities.
"These agents specialize in preventing acts of violence and terrorism," he said. "We should enhance their role in our school safety strategy."
The single largest investment is in teacher pay raises.
"When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000," Lee said. "We're proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000."
Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) said the governor's plan is a good start, but it doesn't go far enough.
"That's a lot of money," he said. "But when you spread it out among teachers across the state, you have to really question if that is sufficient."
The governor's proposal emphasizes summer programs to get kids caught up if they fall behind or if they need additional help.
"We shouldn't have to get to the point where a child is going to be held back, and then we notify parents," Hakeem said. "Get parents involved earlier on in the process."
You can read the governor's full $55 billion budget proposal below:
Transportation & Infrastructure Modernization
$3 billion to the Transportation Modernization Fund to alleviate urban congestion and fund rural road projects across the state
$750 million allocated to each of TN’s four TDOT regions
$300 million to expand the State Aid Program for local road projects
Proposing new comprehensive legislation centering on Alternative Delivery Models, Public-Private Partnerships, Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Fees
Economic Opportunity & Tax Relief
$288.3 million for a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on food from August 1 to October 31, 2023, providing tax relief for Tennessee families
Beginning a three-year transition to Single Sales Factor for franchise and excise taxes to improve TN’s ability to compete for jobs and investment
$64 million to simplify tax administration and conform with the federal bonus depreciation provisions of 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, allowing businesses to more quickly recover costs and further incentivize investment in Tennessee production
$37.8 million for Small Business Excise Tax Relief, establishing a standard deduction from excise tax for up to $50,000 of reported net income, earning taxpayers a maximum of $3,250 in direct savings for Tennessee businesses
$20.3 million for Small Business Franchise Tax Relief that exempts up to $500,000 of property from the franchise tax, giving small- and medium-sized businesses that own property in Tennessee up to $1,250 in tax savings on their annual franchise tax liability
$7.9 million for Small Business Relief from the Business Gross Receipts Tax, increasing the filing threshold for business tax from $10,000 to $100,000 to ensure that only businesses with $100,000 of gross receipts or more will be subject to the business tax. This includes funding to hold local jurisdictions harmless.
$7.3 million to establish a state paid family leave tax credit against franchise and excise tax for a two-year pilot period that will mirror the federal tax credit
Skilled Workforce
$370.8 million to update outdated facilities in seven TCAT campuses state-wide
$386.2 million to invest in new buildings, expansions and improvements to sixteen current TCAT campuses
$147.5 million to build six new TCATs to better serve more students across Tennessee
Strong & Healthy Families
$18.7 million to increase the income threshold for pregnant women and caregivers to expand access to TennCare Services
$5.2 million to provide 12-month continuous TennCare eligibility for low-income children
$4.7 million to permanently extend postpartum health coverage under TennCare
$100 million for Crisis Pregnancy Provider Support Grants supporting crisis pregnancy centers statewide, improving access to healthcare and information for expecting mothers
$10.25 million for TN Fosters Hope grant funding to elevate high quality care for children and families impacted by foster care and adoption, allowing providers to expand their services to foster and adoptive families
$27 million to expand programming for children with complex or special needs that face challenges being placed in a traditional foster or adoptive home by further developing the provider network and providing respite and long-term care
$15 million to fund the Summer Youth Employment Program to connect youth and young adults ages 14 to 24 with career exploration opportunities and paid work experiences
Protecting Tennessee’s Children
$33 million to increase bed capacity in the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) provider network to reduce the time children and youth spend in offices and children’s homes
$39.8 million to increase the rate of payment for providers in the DCS provider network that offer residential and clinical services to children in state custody
$7.3 million to support foster families and incentivize foster care and adoption of sibling groups and teens
$15.9 million to align DCS case manager salary with market salary regionally and in the private sector
$11.4 million to contract short-term private case managers to alleviate the burden on DCS case managers
$5 million for Juvenile Justice Youth Intervention Partnerships to increase collaboration with community-based partners to support youth stepping down from juvenile facilities
$31 million to replace the Tennessee Family and Child Tracking System (TFACTS), the DCS case management and payment system
Great Schools
Safe Neighborhoods
Adding 100 Highway Patrol Troopers and related support staff and 25 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Forensic Services staff
$30 million addition to the TN Law Enforcement Hiring, Training, and Recruitment Program (Year 2)
$50 million expansion of the Violent Crime Intervention Fund
$357 million for network expansion of the Tennessee Advanced Communication Network (TACN) to transition remaining state agencies into TACN, improve coverage and provide infrastructure grants for local agencies to join TACN
$10 million to support successful re-entry by expanding Evidence-Based Programming Grants in prisons and jails with a focus on mental health
Brighter Future
$66.5 million for the Natchez Trace Recreation Area, establishing a sportsman’s themed park with a lodge, cabins, campgrounds and a shooting range
$28.3 million to create Scott’s Gulf State Park, a 9,000-acre park uniting Virgin Falls State Natural Area with surrounding nature areas into a single wilderness park
$30 million to revitalize the Heritage Conservation Trust to support public-private partnerships through a matching grant program
$15.4 million for trail infrastructure and development of the Cumberland Trail
$10.3 million to address critical gaps along the Wolf River Greenway, a 26-mile paved trail meandering from the Mississippi River to Germantown
$6.3 million to expand the Tweetsie Trail in Carter County, connecting four communities, two bike parks and a pedestrian bridge
$70 million to TN Clean Initiative, cleaning up state superfund sites, Oak Ridge and all 47 known dry cleaner sites
$6.3 million for the Rural Brownfields Investment Act to revitalize 175 known brownfield sites, creating a new state-administered grant and technical support program for remediation and economic development of existing brownfields
$4.7 million grant funding to improve local water quality by optimizing wastewater treatment plants, collaborating with agricultural partners to practice best management principles and supporting cities with reduction of nutrients in stormwater
Asset Management
$1.7 billion to address capital improvements and maintenance, including Tennessee State Parks and TCATs
Ensuring more than $2.8 billion of recurring revenue is allocated to one-time expenditures, allowing the return of these resources for review and budgeting next fiscal year