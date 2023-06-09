The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is looking for the next great artist/designer to help promote the state's dairy products with a new logo.
The contest is open to all Tennesseans, regardless of age.
Tennessee’s milk logo is seen on dairy products and indicates that milk is entirely sourced, processed, and bottled in the state.
Designs must be submitted online. The contest ends July 14th.
All submissions will be considered to become the new Tennessee Milk logo.
You could go into a store, grab a bottle of Tennessee milk, and see a logo that you designed on the bottle.
The winner will receive a variety of Pick Tennessee Products gifts.
