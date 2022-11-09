Good morning, today will be an absolutely stunning weather day with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable highs in the low 70s. Tonight will have some high, thin clouds and cool lows in the 40s.
Thursday will have increasing clouds during the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be a slim chance for a spotty afternoon shower, but overall, the daytime will be dry. We’ll be watching for rain from Tropical Storm Nicole to enter our area generally after 6pm Thursday night. Rain will continue overnight and through Friday afternoon before a cold front passes. Rain could be heavy at times with totals at 1-3 inches. Highs on Friday will be milder in the 60s.
On the back side of the cold front, the weekend will be much cooler. Saturday will be partly sunny with a spotty shower chance and highs only in the 50s. Then, Sunday morning will be below freezing with the afternoon only reaching the mid to upper 40s. At least, Sunday will be mostly sunny. The coolness will continue with highs in the low 50s on Monday and mostly sunny. Tuesday should have rain chances again and only in the upper 40s to 50.