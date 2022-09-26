Good morning, valley fog is developing in several areas this morning. Please, watch out for reduced visibility through about 9-10am ET. Outside of the fog, today will be beautiful! Your Monday will have plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and a crisp northwest breeze at 10-15mph, gusting up to 25. Overnight, most locations will be chilly, dropping down into the 40s – 50 in Chattanooga.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs from 70-74. Wednesday will have plentiful sunshine again with some high thin clouds mixed in and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs from 70-75.
The end of the week will be what to watch, depending on the path of Hurricane Ian now located south of Cuba. We’ll be eyeing initial rains to arrive in our local area on Friday with increased chances for rain on Saturday. However, there is still a lack of consistency in the east-west movement of the system, which will dramatically increase or decrease our local rainfall. Check back for updates.