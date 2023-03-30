Good morning, today’s weather will be fabulous. Expect a sunny sky all day. It’ll be cool in the morning with wind from the north, and then, warm in the afternoon with highs around 70 and wind from the south. Tonight, clouds will gradually increase with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will have scattered showers during the daytime. The first batch of rain should arrive before sunrise with the scattered showers continuing on and off throughout the day. Wind will increase from the south gusting as high as 25mph.
Friday night into Saturday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day period. Current storm timing looks to be from about 11pm to 6am ET from west to east. Our area is highlighted at a Level 2 out of 5 risk for Chattanooga and westward, and then storms will weaken slightly as they move eastward for a Level 1 out of 5 risk for the rest of the area. Regardless, everyone should be prepared for the potential of severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado may be possible. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially with it happening overnight.
Saturday will be a beautiful day after sunrise with highs in the low 70s and a mostly sunny sky. It’ll remain breezy with wind gusts up to 35mph. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week will have daily isolated shower chances and a warming trend of highs at 72, 78, and 81, respectively.