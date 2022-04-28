Good morning, today will be another beautiful spring day – cool in the morning, comfortable at noon, and warm in the afternoon. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will have some additional clouds for a sun/cloud mix and reach the upper 70s. For the great majority of locations, it will be a dry day. However, there will be a few spotty showers. Saturday will be similar, hitting around 80 with isolated showers. Greater rain chances will return for Sunday and into next work/school week. Each day will have scattered showers and storms. Sunday’s will likely start in the morning and continue on and off through the day with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s. The work-week will be a little warmer in the low 80s. Total rainfall through next week should be 1-2” on average.