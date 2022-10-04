Good morning, today will be another beautiful fall day with low humidity and a mostly sunny sky. There will be some clouds this morning that will decrease in the afternoon, and highs today will be in the low to mid-70s. Wind will be light from the northeast to the north. Then, tonight will be clear with cool lows in the 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday will warm again to the upper 70s to 80 with plentiful sunshine. Friday will remain warm in the upper 70s to 80, but a cold front will also pass over our area.
This front will drop our temperatures for the weekend. Saturday’s highs should range from 65-70 and Sunday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday morning will be a chilly start in the low to mid-40s. Both days will have lots of blue sky and sunshine for your outdoor weekend plans.