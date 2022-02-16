Update: Gordon Lee Middle School has been cleared and students have been allowed to return to the school.
Walker County Fire crews were on scene of Gordon Lee Middle School Wednesday morning investigating a smell of smoke.
All kids are out of the School and awaiting fire officials to clear the school.
Walker County Fire is on scene of the Gordon Lee Middle School investigating a smell of smoke. All kids are out of the School and awaiting fire officials to clear the school. pic.twitter.com/MZJGJRrYu2— Chickamauga Police Department (@ChickamaugaPD) February 16, 2022