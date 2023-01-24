The GBI is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 1:00am in Sugar Valley area near Resaca.
The GBI says a Gordon County Sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop but the driver sped away, leading the deputy on a chase that ended near a home in the Sugar Valley Community.
A press release from the GBI says, "As he (the deputy) was attempting to arrest the man who’d fled, the deputy shot him.”
The GBI says the suspect died.
The deputy was not hurt.
The names of the deputy and the suspect have not been released.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.