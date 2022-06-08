Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
The recall says the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control and increasing the risk of a crash.
Goodyears's recall includes certain size 275/70R22.5 G159 tires installed on motorhomes that have experienced tread separations and other failures when exposed to conditions present in that market segment, including overloading and underinflation.
In a statement Tuesday, Goodyear argued "there is no safety defect" in the recalled tires, and said few if any remain on the road.
Goodyear continued, “This tire hasn’t been made since 2003, it consistently met Goodyear’s demanding safety standards, and we have not received an injury claim related to the tire’s use on a Class A motorhome in more than 14 years."
The estimated population of these tires is undetermined.
Goodyear says it will replace the tires with a newer model at no cost to RV owners. Owners of tires used on other vehicles can exchange them for $500.