Chattanooga Goodwill leaders next to a new deposit box | Goodwill has always relied on the goodwill of the community to provide donations of goods. In 1962 Chattanooga Goodwill began placing boxes all over the city so contributors wouldn’t have to wait for their donations to be picked up from their homes. Now you can find Donation Xpress locations next to each of Goodwill’s 16 area stores.