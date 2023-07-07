For 100 years, Goodwill Industries of Greater Chattanooga has been helping people get jobs and achieve their greatest potential.
The nonprofit operates in 23 counties between Tennessee and Georgia.
The organization wouldn't be what it is today if it wasn't for Rev. Edgar Helms. Helms created the nonprofit under the philosophy, "A hand up, not a hand out," and it still rings true 100 years later.
"Our vision is a community where people regardless of ability, situation or background can achieve their greatest potential," Gena Weldon, President and CEO of Goodwill of Greater Chattanooga, said.
Chattanooga Goodwill Industries opened as the first in Tennessee and the 25th in the world on East Main Street. The organization supplied work to the "unfortunate, crippled and down and out persons of the city."
Goodwill has always relied on community donations. In 1962, Goodwill began placing donation boxes around the city to make it easier for the community to donate.
The donations have been used in different ways over the years. At one time, women would sort clothes to cut up and sew into quilts that were later sold.
"It's all the donations from individuals over the 100 years that have made it possible for us to continue to provide opportunities to people who face barriers to employment," Weldon said.
