Goodwill Industries of Greater Chattanooga is using a special $637,000 grant to help unemployed individuals 55 or older get past discrimination.
"We know that older workers face incredible discrimination in the workplace, even just getting the resume past the screeners," said Goodwill Industries of Greater Chattanooga Chief Mission Integration Officer Emily McHenry.
The Senior Community Service Employment Program, or SCEP, is designed for individuals who are unemployed and 55 or older.
The program helps them learn a range of skills like filling out a resume, communicating with a boss, and more.
"They bring a lot of these skills with them, but making sure they're prepared for the 21st century workforce," said McHenry.
McHenry said the program takes on about 100 people each year and helps employ thousands.
"Through another grant we've gotten with the West End Home Foundation, we are able to equip our senior workers with a laptop, get them connected to the internet, and help them learn those basic comptuer skills," said McHenry.
She said this doesn't just help people who are struggling to find a job, but the program also works to assist local nonprofits or governments fill open positions and have qualified candidates.
"We are paying the wages and that's what the majority of this grant funds, the wages of the program," said McHenry. "So nonprofit agencies and government agencies are getting the support while people are being trained."
She said this doesn't just help these individuals, but companies across the Tennessee Valley as well.
"But we're helping the entire communtiy and several counties get what they need and just progress," said McHenry.
To learm more about this program, you can call 423-629-2501 or email youmatter@goodwillchatt.org.