A woman whose pickup left interstate 75 northbound and crashed into the nearby woods was rescued from the wreckage by a family Thursday afternoon.
Dannetta Fennell, Amy Davis and Juan Carlos Sanchez saw the crash, stopped and called 911.
They went to the truck deep in the woods, which was smoking, and helped extract the injured woman.
Brining her to their vehicle until until first responders arrived, they told Chattanooga firefighters that less than a minute later, the wrecked truck burst into flames which spread into the woods around the truck.
Chattanooga firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.