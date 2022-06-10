A family whose beloved son was killed by a drunk driver is having a golf tournament fundraiser for scholarships in honor of the victim on Saturday at Flagstone Championship Golf Club in Cleveland.
Dustin Ledford's mom Kim said they managed to raise over 20,000 dollars to help scholarship recipients in three High Schools: Bradley, Walker Valley, and Cleveland.
"It is very hard-Dustin being our only one (only child), but I am able to pour my heart and soul into this golf tournament," she said in tears.
Her son died in 2010 and had just turned 24 years old, dying an hour after the drunk driver hit Dustin's car.
"It's been twelve years, but I miss him everyday," Ledford sobbed. "And in some small way I guess I feel like mama to these kids that have gotten his scholarships."
Even though Dustin was young, he lived by a motto that drove him daily. "He lived his life wide open," said his dad Danny.
"That's why the tournament is called "Live Wide Open," added Kim.
She said after more than a decade of doing the golf tournament, it'll be the biggest one yet.
"We are at 29 teams this year," she said.
There is expected to be a silent auction Saturday as well to raise money. That along with the tournament sales will provide 4 students with scholarships. She said three students will receive 2,000 dollars and one will receive 500 dollars.
The fundraiser is not just helping students, but also maybe saving a life.
"If this is what we are supposed to do to carry on his legacy and maybe to keep somebody else from making the decision to drink and drive, I am going to do it," said Kim.
She said the scholarships are expected to be given out in May. In the meantime if anyone wants to sponsor the scholarships she said you can Venmo her @dled1015.