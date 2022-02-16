A fire at Golden Gateway Apartments on Grove St is under investigation Wednesday morning after crews found smoke and fire coming out of the second floor window of an apartment.
CFD says the call came in shortly before 11 a.m.
Crews made a quick attack and had the fire knocked down in 15 minutes.
CFD says all parties were able to evacuate out of the whole building.
No injuries were reported due to the fire.
The apartment building is connected to the back side of another building unit where another fire took place this past Labor Day.
CFD says there was damage to the two apartments total: fire damage in the unit on the second floor where the fire occurred, and water damage to the unit below it.