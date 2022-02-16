UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire at an apartment complex in Chattanooga Wednesday morning appears to have been intentionally set.
CFD says residents were alerted to the sound of smoke alarms going off at a Chattanooga apartment complex Wednesday and they quickly notified 91l.
Some neighbors even tried to help put the fire out with fire extinguishers.
It happened at 10:46 AM at the Golden Gateway Apartments at 1110 Grove Street.
First responding Green Shift units found smoke and fire coming out of the window of one of the second floor apartments.
CFD says they made a quick attack and had the flames knocked down in 15 minutes.
All residents had safely evacuated the entire apartment building and a search of the structure confirmed that it was all clear. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, however it appears that it was intentionally set.
The building where today’s fire took place is on the back side of the building where a large fire occurred this past Labor Day. The two cases are not connected.
PREVIOUS STORY: A fire at Golden Gateway Apartments on Grove St is under investigation Wednesday morning after crews found smoke and fire coming out of the second floor window of an apartment.
CFD says the call came in shortly before 11 a.m.
Crews made a quick attack and had the fire knocked down in 15 minutes.
CFD says all parties were able to evacuate out of the whole building.
No injuries were reported due to the fire.
The apartment building is connected to the back side of another building unit where another fire took place this past Labor Day.
Fire at Golden Gateway Apartments on Grove St is under investigation. Crews found smoke & fire coming out of the second floor window of an apt on arrival. Quick attack, had it knocked down 15 min. All parties out of the whole building. No injuries. Call was at 10:46 AM Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3qV8xkEvIx— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) February 16, 2022
CFD says there was damage to the two apartments total: fire damage in the unit on the second floor where the fire occurred, and water damage to the unit below it.