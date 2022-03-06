Friday marks two years since the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19 has killed more than 950,000 people and infected about 79.2 million in the United States since January 2020, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.
The US federal government's temporary funding measure, which helped avert a government shutdown last month, is set to expire.
The bill signed into law by President Joe Biden extended funding until March 11
. Lawmakers are working to lock in a broader full-year spending package, but opted for a short-term funding extension last month because they said they needed more time to hammer out the details.