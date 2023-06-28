A veteran Chattanooga Police Officer, Master Patrol Officer Sheridan Lupo, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday.
To support his family, a GoFundMe was started by fellow officer Chris Mullinix.
"He supported this city, he supported the country, you know he is an army veteran, so his whole life has been service to other people," said Sergeant Chris Mullinix.
Mullinix says he met Sheridan Lupo after joining the force in 2013 and that people knew him as someone who looked out for others and helped new officers adjust and stay safe.
"He served some of the most underprivileged people in this community and did so for years. He did it fairly; he was a great officer," said Mullinix.
Mullinix says Officer Lupo has a son and a daughter who are both adults.
"So this was completely unexpected, so it's tough for them right now, no doubt about it," said Mullinix.
He says the GoFundMe was started to take off the initial financial burden for the two.
"Nothing is going to bring Lupo back, but we can at least raise enough money for him to cover funeral costs, make sure the family is not out a bunch of money to cover this unexpected loss," said Mullinix.
The goal is to raise $10,000.
Mullinix says the community response has been great and hopes people continue to support Officer Lupo, a man he says spent his life protecting others.
"I've had officers from across the country that I know reach out and say sorry for our loss, the police family is one big family, and the GoFundMe has done great, and hopefully, we'll be able to raise enough to take care of the Lupo's," said Mullinix.
At last check, the GoFundMe has raised about $8,300.
If you want to support the Lupo family, you can find the GoFundMe by clicking here.