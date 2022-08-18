Thirty-seven people died in the floods in Eastern Kentucky and a southern-based organization is working to help survivors get back into their homes as soon as possible.
God's Pit Crew responds to natural disasters... they are currently working on building three homes in three weeks in Dresden, Tennessee, and helping with flood relief in Kentucky.
"Right now our immediate responders are on the ground today working helping individuals whose homes are just completely devastated," Brandon Knuckles, COO of God's Pit Crew said.
The organization deployed volunteers immediately to get relief efforts underway.
"We have about 50 volunteers that went through some training with God's Pit Crew that will be responding to the Whitesburg area of KY - they're going to go in and cut trees, remove debris, they're going to muck out houses, and ultimately dry them for individuals who want to get back into their homes," He said.
Starting in 1999, the organization has helped build elementary schools, churches, and three houses in three weeks after the devastating tornadoes ripped through the area in December of 2021.
"In the last month, we responded to the flooding in Buckingham County, Virginia, our immediate responders have been sent out again to Whitesburg to help the people with flooding there, we are building 3 houses simultaneously in Kentucky and Tennessee," He said.
Volunteers provide essentials like hygiene products, cleaning supplies, first aid kits, hot meals and water, and even a Bible.
"We respond to disasters immediately with product even product we create in-house... one being called a blessing bucket which is a 5-gallon bucket which is filled with 26 essential items you would need," He said.
The organization operates on donated physical service or monetary support.
If you would like to support the cause, you can find a link to their efforts here.