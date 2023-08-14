Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announced 38 recipients of Fall Semester 2023 scholarships. The scholarships, which totaled $30,150, will go towards assisting students with tuition.
Dr. Heidi Popham, President of Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), congratulated the scholarship recipients, and acknowledged the generous support of the college’s donors. "We applaud these outstanding students for their academic excellence," said Popham. "We are thankful for our generous donors for making this recognition possible."
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to a degree, diploma or certificate.
The 2023 GNTC Foundation Fall Scholarships were awarded to:
Carolina Arellano, Early Childhood Care and Education, Whitfield Murray Campus; Mattie Blalock, Radiologic Technology, Floyd County Campus; Kristi Cottrell, Practical Nursing, Floyd County Campus; Andrew Henson, Business Management, Walker County Campus; Alma Mitchell, Automation Engineering Technology, Whitfield Murray Campus; Audrey Powell, Health Care Management, Walker County Campus; Bradley Putnam, Culinary Arts, Floyd County Campus; Haley Simerly, Respiratory Care, Floyd County Campus; and Raymond Temples, Aviation Maintenance Technician, Floyd County Campus.
Several other students received a variety of other scholarships focused on their specialty.
The GNTC Foundation Trustees consists of people from the region that work to provide quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia.
To see a full list of scholarships and recipients, please visit their website at: https://www.gntc.edu/081123-foundation.