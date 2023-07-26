UPDATE: As the stage is being set for the upcoming performances, a giveaway is being held for 4 reserved seating tickets to each night (July 27, 28, & 29 at 8:00 pm).
To participate:
1. Comment "Thursday," "Friday," or "Saturday" in the comments on West Village Chattanooga's giveaway post indicating which day you'd like to attend.
2. Must follow Theatrico, The Westin Chattanooga, & Old Gilman Grill_Official on Facebook.
3. Winners will be selected at 7:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023!
The production team says they have spared no expense in bringing this international sensation to West Village Chattanooga.
PREVIOUS: From July 27 to July 29, the vibrant streets of West Village will come alive with a celebration of theater, music, and community.
Led by CCS Theatre Director Mary Catherine Schimpf, Theatrico offers an experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages.
The Westin Chattanooga on Pine Street will be transformed for the world's longest-running musical, "The Fantasticks" captivating audiences for over five decades with its storytelling and iconic songs.
Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or new to the world of musicals, this unique outdoor event celebrates art, culture, and community for all.
You can visit www.theatricochatt.com/fantasticks for more details.
