A young girl's journey that began in Chattanooga landed her on Broadway at the age of 22.
"I was very determined," said Darby Breedlove. "I was like, 'I'm going to be on Broadway.' Going around telling everybody that."
Now Breedlove is telling people she is on Broadway.
Her adventures began in Chattanooga at Girls Prepatory School before taking her to Savannah College of Art and Design.
She then responded to a casting call for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.
"It was the most surreal experience," said Breedlove. "I definitely cried. It was beautiful and I still get emotional thinking about the wonderful opportunity that I have."
Breedlove became an off-stage swing in New York City right out of college, witnessing her Broadway dream come alive day-by-day.
"Insane. I still am such a big fan of the show," said Breedlove. "It still blows my mind every time that I see it and I see it every night."
She said right now she's enjoying where her acting career is taking her and plans on staying in the Big Apple.
"I'm okay where I am right now," said Breedlove. "I'm kind of smooth sailing, coasting in Harry Potter, so I'll stick with that and plan is to stay in New York as long as I can."
Although she's in the big city, Breedlove said she'll never forget where she started.
"All of the kids in Chattanooga, you never know," said Breedlove. "Just stick with your guns, trust your instinct, do your thing. You never know when an opportunity could come your way and don't say no to anything."
She said she can't wait to see the next rising star from Chattanoga come to New York, New York.
"The next Broadway star could be sitting in a theater in Chattanooga. You never know," said Breedlove.