Girls Preparatory School and the ALICE Training Institute will offer ALICE Instructor Certification Training in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on August 2 and 3.
The course will be held on the GPS campus in Caldwell Commons.
This two-day instructor course teaches proactive response option survival strategies for violent critical incidents to ensure a trauma-informed approach to civilian active threat response training.
The goal of the ALICE program is to empower individuals to participate in their survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.
"We welcome members of our community to take this opportunity to be better prepared to be proactive with options-based strategies and training," says Megan Cover, Head of School.
ALICE Training is a solution of Navigate360 and is a valuable course for everyone: law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship.
Completing the ALICE Instructor Certification course provides individuals with certification in ALICE proactive options-based responses, preparing them to take those same strategies back to their organizations and communities.
The training costs $749 per person, and registration can be completed online here.
ALICE is aligned with recommendations from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies.