The local non-profit, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga, is educating youngsters on the importance of Black History Month.
Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is open to all women looking to become healthy and independent.
With 85% percent of the girls in the program being Black, CEO Toccora Petersen says it's vital for the girls to know their history.
"We will be very intentional that they learn about the past because I think that gives a lot of perspective on why we have expectations for our girls to be strong smart and bold," said Petersen.
Petersen says for 60 plus years, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga has worked with girls ages 5 to 18, to change their outlook on life and on learning.
She says for this month they're integrating Black history programs for their girls to learn about why they have the rights they do.
"To understand that many of the rights that their grandparents didn't have, they have the rights, so they need to get out and exercise those rights because a lot of people endured a lot for all of us to have what we have today," said Petersen.
Petersen says program specialists will be intentionally picking out books for their two literacy programs that will highlight the history of Black women.
"But we'll also be intentional in having those Black women or just Black women from the community to come in and read to our girls," said Petersen.
Petersen says they will continue to partner with Hamilton County Schools, the city of Chattanooga and community centers to help young girls navigate life.
"And that they will continue to make strong, smart and bold decisions, and we want them to change the world," said Petersen.
Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is hosting a give back day on February 25 at Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy.
The public is invited to the event to celebrate Black History Month with non-profit.
Local artists and Black entrepreneurs will also be there.