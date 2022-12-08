This week is National Computer Science Education week and Girls Inc. of Chattanooga hosted a special event to introduce girls to STEM and computer science concepts.
"I think we all know that girls particularly are under represented in the computer science space," Shelia Boyington, President and CEO of Learning Blade said. "So we thought it would be very exciting to share with Girls Inc. girls and participants the idea that they can actually do computer science as nurses at great hospital at Erlanger who we have here in Chattanooga."
Participants completed hands-on computer lessons with the Learning Blade.