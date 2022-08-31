Smart, strong and bold. That's what Girls Inc. Chattanooga hopes to inspire all girls to be.

"So, basically what that means is to be healthy, educated, and independent individuals and we serve about 650 girls a year," said Taylor Hixson, Chief Development Officer for Girls Inc. Chattanooga.

Hixson said they partner with 17 schools to provide programs to girls from as young as six to 18 years old. Through their Bookworm Club they work to improve the reading skills of girls in 1st through 3rd grade.

"Across Hamilton County only about 37% of students are reading at grade level, compared to 89% Girls Inc. Bookworm participants reading at grade level," explained Hixson.

They strive to promote a love of reading through fun and engaging activities while focusing on building fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

"We really put a focus on choosing books that are diverse and show diverse cultures, so I think it really impacts the girls to see people that look like them, it makes the books more interesting."

Girls Inc. Chattanooga is celebrating 10 years of their Bookworm Club during the entire month of September. They are kicking off the celebration with a free "Books and Brews" event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.

"This is kind of a fun one for the grown-ups to come dressed up as their favorite literacy character. We are going to have a costume contest and then book trivia, and it's all hosted by the wonderful Angela Kim."

They'll be giving away free tickets to the Lookouts game to the best dressed and trivia winners. Hixson said they are ready to reflect and celebrate the impact the Bookworm Club has had over the last 10 years.

If you can't make it out to the Books and Brews event Thursday, September 1st, Girls Inc. invites you to join their Girls Club by donating $10 a month to help expand their reach and help more girls fall in love with reading.

To find more information on Girls Inc. Chattanooga, Books and Brews and the Girls Club, click here.