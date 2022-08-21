Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 11.46.45 AM.png

The Girl Scouts are adding a new, raspberry-flavored cookie to the lineup.

The Raspberry Rally, described in a release as a "sister" cookie to the iconic Thin Mints, replaces the mint filling with a raspberry-flavored one.

It's dipped in the "same delicious chocolaty coating" as its sibling.

For the first time ever, the new cookie flavor will be sold only online — a strategy aimed at "enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills." A box of Girl Scout Cookies typically costs around $5, but prices vary depending on the region.
 
The Girl Scouts' annual cookie-selling season runs from January to April, and Raspberry Rally will be available starting in 2023. Proceeds from both in-person and online cookie sales benefit local Girl Scouts councils and troops. Girl Scouts says selling cookies makes members "part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world" and teaches life skills such as leadership and problem solving.
 
 
In recent years the group also added Toast-Yay!, French toast flavored cookies shaped like a miniature piece of bread, and crispy lemon wafers called Lemon-Ups.
 

