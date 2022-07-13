Hundreds of gift bags were donated to the Chattanooga Police Department on Wednesday.
Gospel Community Church, Oakwood Baptist Church, and Pierce & Huisman Law Firm does this every year to show their appreciation.
“The people in the community do support you overwhelmingly. I may not feel like that to you when you are out on the street, but they really do,” said Debbie Pierce with Pierce and Huisman Law Firm.
For the past seven years Debbie Pierce has played a vital role in 'Project Thank You'.
Pierce along with a number of others spend months gathering items and donations from the community.
Every single officer was given a handmade bag, personalized with their names on it.
Chattanooga Police Officer Mikel Thomas says they received essentials for police cars along with snacks, pens, notepads, towels, and hand sanitizer.
The bags also included hand written cards from community members and $30 worth of gift cards.
“In our climate right now it is nice that our community enjoys us and wants us out there,” said Officer Brandi Siler.
Siler said the gesture warms her heart. She said she feels like her work often goes unnoticed.
“I think most people don't realize our main job is to care for people, get them to help that they need, and we don't want people to be left behind or left out. Those that don't have we want to give to them and I don't think most people realize that,” said Siler.
CPD's Chief Celeste Murphy said she is deeply grateful for everybody who takes the time year in and year out to make this possible for the department.
“This helps me as well to be able to make sure they are feeling in the gap and helping me out as well because I am doing as much as I can to keep these officers motivated. It just supplements what I am trying to do as well, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said Murphy.