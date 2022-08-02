The new school year is around the corner and parents are prepping their kids for the new year. Sylvan Learning Chattanooga shared tips on how you can help your child avoid 'summer slide'.
Unfortunately, 'summer slide' is the fun kind you’ll find at a water park. It’s a slide no parent wants their child to ride.
“The summer slide is when you don’t use those skills that you don’t use in school all year. You don’t use much reading, don’t do much math or science and social studies. You know the old saying, you don’t use it, you lose it," explained Center Director John Peoples.
He said 'summer slide' is common and happens mostly with elementary and middle school students.
"It’s very easy to get out of that mode, you want to go outside, you want to go play video games, at least in the beginning you want to do anything but think about school.”
Kids can lose significant reading and math skills gained in the previous school year over the summer break, but Peoples said theres a way to avoid it and get them ready for the new school year.
“One great idea is to have your child read at least 20 minutes each day, if they’re younger, if they’re non-readers read aloud with them," said Peoples.
He said he's heard some parents say, "my child doesn't like to read." He said they most likely do, you have have to find something they're interested in. For example, if they like dinosaurs, find a book about dinosaurs. If they like sports, give them a book about sports.
"Find a fun way for them to do their math facts again, those addition facts, times tables, things of that nature. Also find some hobbies that might be school related," he added.
People said it's not hard to get your child back into school mode. The important part is finding fun ways to slide in learning, like star gazing from a telescope or science experiments. He said hands on learning activities are the best.
He also encourages parents to have meaningful conversations with their children to help grow their vocabulary.