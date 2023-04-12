Discover the secrets to mastering your garden at the Master Your Garden Expo on April 15th and 16th, 2023 at Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge.
This is an opportunity to expand your gardening knowledge and learn tips and tricks to achieve a successful garden. Attendees will be able to to witness live demonstrations by Master Gardeners on topics such as composting, hydroponics, and even backyard chickens, as well as gardening talks by local and out-of-town experts.
Vendors will showcase live plants, landscaping and gardening supplies, and nature-related jewelry and artwork. A silent auction, door prizes, and a children’s area complete the full experience.
Admission to the exposition is only $10 and that is good for both days of the event, with kids under 12 entering for free.
All proceeds go towards providing scholarships for agriculture and horticulture students in the state of Tennessee, as well as local community garden and educational projects.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the event's website: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/ or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/6630078220353246/6630078227019912/.