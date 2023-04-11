Residents of the Chattanooga area have several upcoming plant sales to look forward to this spring.
Until April 13, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is hosting a Spring Plant Sale. Items being sold include annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets ($12), 6-inch pots ($5), Kimberly ferns ($10), blooming plants and potted geraniums. Four packs are $5 each and all flats $32 each. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. Learn more: https://www.gntc.edu/032023-spring.
On April 15, Creekside Flower Farm is hosting its inaugural Spring Plant Festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop 50+ varieties of flowering plants, enjoy a local vendor market, tour the farm, and play some yard games while listening to live music. Entry to the Spring Plant Festival is free when guests preorder a plant online, or they may purchase an entry ticket in advance for $7 per car or $10 per car day of. All pre orders and pre purchased entry tickets will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Spring Starter Kit. Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/170102245889930/
If you’re ready to take your green thumb to the next level, April 15th and 16th the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County-TN are hosting the Master Your Garden Expo at Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. The expo features live demonstrations by Master Gardeners, gardening talks by local and out-of-town experts, vendors showcasing live plants, landscaping and gardening supplies, and nature-related jewelry and artwork. Admission to the exposition is only $10 and that is good for both days of the event, with kids under 12 entering for free. Learn more: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/
From April 21-23, Crabtree Farms is hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale and Festival. The festival will feature over 300 varieties of plant starts, worm castings, local vendors, live music, kids’ activities and food trucks. After the festival ends, any remaining plants will be available for sale online with the option for pick up at the farm or delivery. All proceeds directly support Crabtree’s educational programs for youth and adults. Learn more: https://crabtreefarms.org/event/annual-spring-plant-sale-festival/
