Get ready for a weekend of fun and excitement at Con Nooga, the fandom convention taking place this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Whether you’re a fan of anime, comics, fantasy, science fiction, horror, cosplay, or video gaming, Con Nooga has something for you.
The convention will be open from noon to 2 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. An adult ticket for a single day is $30, and a weekend pass is $60, with discounts available for children 6-12.
Tickets are available at connooga.com.