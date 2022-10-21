Good Friday! That warmer weather is starting to slide in. This evening will be mostly clear with temps falling through the 60s into the 50s. It will be great weather for all the ball games tonight.
Saturday and Sunday will both sport scattered clouds with lows in the low to mid-40s and highs in the mid-70s. It is going to be a spectacular weekend.
Next week will start warm and cloudy. Highs will be around 77 on both Monday and Tuesday with skies turning mostly cloudy.
Another front will slide through and bring us some much-needed rain showers Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday might cool a little, but we should still be able to enjoy highs in the low 70s behind the front.
