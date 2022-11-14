Good morning, the cold, January-like air will be with us all week long, so get those winter clothes and coats ready. Today will start below freezing with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Today will be partly cloudy with light and variable wind.
Tonight, clouds will be on the increase with rain arriving after midnight. Lows will be around 35-40. Rain will continue Tuesday morning and early afternoon, wrapping up from west to east for mid-afternoon into the early evening. This will be a chilly rain with highs on Tuesday only in the 40s. Rainfall totals at 0.25-1.25” with the higher end amounts more likely in Georgia.
Wednesday will have decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will have plentiful sunshine, but they will be cold – lows in the 20s, highs in the mid-40s. These chilly conditions will persist for your weekend with some clouds on Saturday and abundant sunshine on Sunday.