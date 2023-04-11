Get outdoors and get involved at Praters Mill Historic site’s cleanup day, April 15

This Saturday, April 15th, Prater’s Mill Historic Site in Dalton invites you to help with their Annual Spring Cleanup Day. From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will be cleaning up debris from the winter and preparing the park for the summer season. Light refreshments will be available.
Organizers are looking for volunteers of all ages to help out with trash pickup, limb removal and some trail maintenance. Those participating should come dressed for work, and bring along any garden tools, pruning shears, shovels, and gloves they may have.
For more details, contact Prater’s Mill Historic Site at 706-694-6455 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pratersmill/posts/601932638629914.