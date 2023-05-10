Get lost in the vibrant colors of the Enchanted Trail at Rock City’s Southern Blooms Festival

Experience Rock City's Annual Southern Blooms Festival and celebrate the beauty of southern blooms! Enjoy the vibrant colors of the Enchanted Trail as blooms come alive throughout the gardens.
Interact with art and explore a living fountain sculpture. Plus, get a plant to start your own enchanted garden at home.
Specialty spring treats from food locations around the garden will make for a delicious experience. Leashed pets are also welcome.
Don't miss your chance to experience this top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
- Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA 30750
- May 13 & 14, Saturday & Sunday 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
- Adult $29.95, Children ages Ages 3-12 are $19.95
More information, and tickets, are available at https://www.seerockcity.com/events/southern-blooms-festival/.