If a Spicy Chicken Biscuit is how you like to get your day started, you're in luck next week.
And it will be free next week!
Chattanooga-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be giving visitors a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit starting Monday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 16.
“The Spicy Chicken Biscuit is one of our favorite breakfast entrées,” said Nick Goebler, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Brainerd Village. “We hope our guests know how much we appreciate them and swing by this week for a delicious breakfast, on us.”
The free offer is through the Chick-fil-A One app. Users can open the app and redeem the reward at the participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. The offer is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.