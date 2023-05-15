A voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula is being issued by the Perrigo Company, manufacturer of the product, because of a possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.
Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. For most people, it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months or infants with weakened immune systems, fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.
This additional notice comes because one of the recalled products was distributed to AWG's Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published. AWG is a cooperative food wholesaler distributing to independently owned supermarkets.
The recalled baby formula was distributed only to independent retailers located in AL, GA, IN, KY, OH, TN, VA, and WV under the following retail banners of:
- Belle Foods
- Bellview Price Cutter
- Booneville Shopwise
- Brown County IGA
- Buehler's
- Buehler's Cash Saver
- Buehler's IGA
- Camridge City Market
- Campbell's Market
- Camron's Foodliner
- Cash Saver
- Cash Saver Harlan
- Chappell's Hometown
- Country Mart
- Crossroads IGA
- Food City
- Food Giant
- Food World
- Foodland
- Frabergs Foods
- Fresh N Low
- Gallion's Market
- Gregerson's Cash Saver
- Hilltop Cee Bee
- Hometown IGA
- Houchen's
- Howard's IGA
- Laurel Grocery Company
- Liberty IGA
- Market Place
- Noble's IGA
- Parkview IGA
- Piggly Wiggly
- Piggly Wiggly Warrior
- Price Cutter
- Price Less Foods
- Price Less IGA
- Quality Foods
- Riesbeck's
- Rivertown IGA
- Simpson's Supermarket
- Spencer Cash Saver
- Stop to Save
- Sureway
- Sureway Henderson
- Swafford and Sons IGA
- Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA
- Valu Market
- Versailles IGA
- Vevay IGA
- Village Market & Café
- Walnut Creek Country Market
- Winburn Fruit Market
- Woodruff's Supermarket
If you purchased this product through these retail locations in these states, you are urged to check any product you may still have at home. Look for the following Lot Codes and “use by” dates, found on the bottom of the package:
Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
- 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
- 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
- 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
- 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
- 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
- 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
- 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
- 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
- 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024
If you've purchased product with matching codes above, discontinue use and dispose of the product. You can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7.
If you have with any health-related questions, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.