Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was in Catoosa County today where his team conducted health checks of voting equipment.
These checks are part of his promise to ensure voter security.
Brad Raffensperger says these health checks are one of several preemptive measures to assure voter confidence by checking software and hardware of ballot scanners.
"We also do a 360 around the physical structure of the building," said Raffensperger. "We bring in outside law-enforcement agencies to look at that. like federal governments like CISA for cyber security things like that."
Chris Bellew is the lead system specialist with the State's Secretary's office.
He says sampling for scanner errors can last around 30 minutes.
"The test that we are doing is testing the scanners ability to read all that information and there is information," said Bellew. "It's basically like a Scantron used back in elementary school. It will have bubbles and locations, and we're testing to make sure the device can look at that and read it properly."
The State Secretary's Office will be conducting tests like these in 159 counties across Georgia.
Typically, when scrubbing through software, Bellew conducts two tests.
One to ensure the application hasn't been tampered from its initial installation, and another to ensure each device functions properly.
Bellew reports scanners in Catoosa County are in good shape.
So far, all the applications have been perfectly fine," said Bellew. "We haven't found anything to suggest it's been changed, and 99% of the devices will pass the functionality test."
Bellew says each scanner is equipped to handle thousands of ballots, and there are steps in place to prepare for malfunctions ahead of time.
Raffensperger says he is proud of how the Catoosa County Election Commission manages its site and wants to ensure the same in other counties.
"We have a lot of counties to go through from north to south to west and all over the state. It's a big process," he said.
In Catoosa County there were no reported incidents of Voter fraud.