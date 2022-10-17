Early voting in Georgia started Monday. Among the high-profile races in the peach state is for governor. Incumbent republican Brian Kemp, democrat Stacy Abrams, and libertarian Shane Hazel faced off in their first of two debates.
Monday's debate reflected how much this race is heating up.
Governor Kemp spent much of time talking about his focus on gang related crime, while Stacey Abrams pointed out kemps leniency on gun rights, which she believes fuels gun violence.
And Shane Hazel thinks the government should take a step back on most issues letting the people govern themselves.
"And I think the left and right are fascists, communist, socialist, where as we're talking about real liberty, trusting Georgians with those decisions," said (L) candidate Hazel.
Hazel was very outspoken about his libertarian take on how he would run the state. But much of the debate was back and forth between Abrams and Kemp.
Abrams repeatedly pointed out Kemp does not support the right to an abortion in the state; Kemp says he has worked with the state to get additional recourses for pregnant woman.
"As well as us working with the general assembly to get Medicaid benefits to new birthing mothers up to a year after having that child and other things, shows you our state values our right to life," said (R) Incumbent Kemp.
Another hot topic was gun rights. Kemp says his crack down on gang violence is the answer to solving gun violence, but Abrams believes otherwise.
"Street gangs are not the reason people are getting shot in parking lots and at schools, street gangs are one part of the problem, but we have a governor who has weakened gun laws across this state, flooded our streets with guns by letting dangerous people get access to those weapons," said (D) candidate Abrams.
Kemp did not back down.
"In my new public safety plan is stiffening penalties for gang members who are recruiting our children, and I believe most Georgians support that, and I'm committed to working with all law enforcement to make a dent there," said Kemp.
The candidates will face each other again in a second and final debate October 30th.