Two of former President Donald Trump's lawyers are in an Atlanta courtroom listening in as his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows takes the witness stand. Meadows has a hearing over whether he should be allowed to fight a Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election in federal court rather than state court. Meadows says his actions giving rise to the charges in the indictment occurred as part of his official duty as chief of staff. Prosecutors say his actions were political in nature and were meant to keep Trump in office. It's unclear when the judge will rule after Monday's hearing.