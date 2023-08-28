Former President Donald Trump and the other 18 co-defendants will be arraigned in Fulton County on September 6 in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, according to court filings.
Trump’s arraignment, where he will be expected to enter a non-guilty plea, will be held at 9:30 a.m. ET. Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be the second arraignment at 9:45 a.m. ET.
It’s not clear whether Trump or the co-defendants will appear in person for the arraignment. This court often allows arraignments via Zoom, or defendants can waive their arraignment appearances if the judge allows. It is also unclear at this point if cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.
Here's the full list of scheduled arraignment times (all times Eastern):
9:30am Donald Trump
9:45am Rudy Giuliani
10:00am John Eastman
10:15am Sidney Powell
10:30am Mark Meadows
10:45am Cathy Latham
11:00am Scott Hall
11:15am Ken Chesebro
11:30am Trevian Kutti
11:45am Harrison Floyd
1:00pm Jeffrey Clark
1:15pm Stephen Lee
1:30pm Jenna Ellis
1:45pm. Shawn Still
2:00pm Ray Smith
2:15pm David Shafer
2:30pm Michael Roman
2:45pmRobert Cheeley
3:00pm Misty Hampton