Senators introduce the Kira Johnson Act to help lower maternal mortality rates

Today, U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) have introduced the Kira Johnson Act as part of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2023 to address and reduce maternal mortality and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes.
The bill follows a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found maternal mortality doubled between 1999 and 2019, with most deaths among Black women.
The legislation creates a 5-year, $50 million grant program at the Department of Health and Human Services to provide funding to community-based organizations leading the charge to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly for Black women.
The bill also provides funding for grant programs to implement and study consistent bias, racism, and discrimination trainings for all employees in maternity care settings, as well as establishing Respectful Maternity Care Compliance Programs within hospitals to provide mechanisms for pregnant and postpartum patients to report instances of disrespect or evidence of racial, ethnic or other types of bias and promote accountability.
"The rate of maternal mortality is an ongoing and worsening crisis,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “Black women are particularly at risk in the state of Georgia, where they are three to four more likely to die related to childbirth or pregnancy than their white sisters. I'm proud to partner with Senator Padilla on this life-saving legislation. We can't get this done soon enough.”
Senator Padilla added, “I'm proud to lead this critical legislation with Senator Warnock that honors the life of Kira Johnson by investing in our local communities to address systematic disparities and racial bias in our health care system."
The Kira Johnson Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and is endorsed by 184 organizations.
Charles Johnson, husband of the late Kira Johnson, stated: “The Kira Johnson Act legislation is of paramount importance in our pursuit of justice and equity within our healthcare system. This legislation serves as a critical step towards rectifying the systemic failures that have long plagued our healthcare system, particularly when it comes to maternal care.”
Senator Reverend Warnock has been an advocate for combatting maternal mortality, and partnered with Senator Rubio to pass into law the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act and works to close the Medicaid coverage gap in Georgia, that would allow more than 640,000 Georgians to access affordable health care.
According to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute Center for Children and Families, by expanding Medicaid, is would improve the maternal mortality rate, especially for Black women.