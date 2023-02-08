Detectives from the Calhoun Police Department discovered human remains while conducting a search of a wooded area near downtown Calhoun on Monday.
Detectives were conducting a search of the area off Piedmont Street as part of an investigation pertaining to a missing person.
“We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months, and we believe we have located and are working with the medical examiner to positively identify the remains,” said Chief Tony Pyle.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit has been contacted to process the scene.